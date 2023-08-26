Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .313.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 41 of 59 games this season (69.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (32.2%).

He has homered in nine games this year (15.3%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .278 AVG .348 .396 OBP .416 .417 SLG .589 9 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 17 27/21 K/BB 19/13 5 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings