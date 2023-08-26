The Bundesliga schedule on Saturday, which includes Borussia Dortmund squaring off against VfL Bochum, is sure to please.

Coverage of all Bundesliga action on Saturday is available for you, with the information provided below.

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (1-0-0) journeys to play VfL Bochum (0-0-1) at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim (0-0-1) travels to play 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (0-0-1) at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Watch FC Cologne vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg (1-0-0) makes the trip to play FC Cologne (0-0-1) at RheinEnergieStadion.

Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin (1-0-0) travels to match up with SV Darmstadt 98 (0-0-1) at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.

Watch SC Freiburg vs Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen (0-0-1) makes the trip to play SC Freiburg (1-0-0) at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen (1-0-0) journeys to face Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1-0) at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

