Ayaka Furue will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,685-yard course with $2,350,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a bet on Furue at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Furue has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Furue has finished in the top 10 in two of her past five events.

Furue has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Furue will try to make the cut for the 12th event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 24 -6 272 0 25 6 8 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Furue finished 45th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

The courses that Furue has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,552 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue finished in the 31st percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

She averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was strong enough to place her in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Furue was better than 50% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Furue carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Furue had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Furue's five birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (4.3).

At that most recent tournament, Furue's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Furue ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Furue outperformed the field average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Furue Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.