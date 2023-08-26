Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros will take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 167 total home runs.

Houston ranks 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 14th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Houston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (631 total).

The Astros' .324 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (9-9) to the mound for his 24th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Brown heads into the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown will try to record his 16th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

In five of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón

