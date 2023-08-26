Adolis García vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (118) this season while batting .250 with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 78 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 52 games this season (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 49.2% of his games this year (61 of 124), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.284
|AVG
|.217
|.369
|OBP
|.287
|.608
|SLG
|.392
|33
|XBH
|22
|21
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|37
|64/28
|K/BB
|80/25
|3
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the right-hander threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.