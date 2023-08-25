Yainer Diaz and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers and Matt Manning on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and seven walks.
  • Diaz is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (26.5%).
  • In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 40
.320 AVG .250
.338 OBP .269
.620 SLG .449
21 XBH 15
12 HR 6
28 RBI 18
26/3 K/BB 29/4
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
