Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Tennis in the Land
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The right to compete for the tournament title is up for grabs on Friday, when Lin Zhu takes to the court to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land.
You can watch ESPN to see Alexandrova look to knock off Zhu.
Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Friday, August 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhu vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Zhu took down No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-1.
- In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zhu went down in the round of 64 to No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 3-6, 5-7 on August 14.
- Alexandrova defeated Xinyu Wang 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- On August 15, Alexandrova was defeated by No. 31-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 0-6, 2-6, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Zhu and Alexandrova haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Zhu vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities
|Lin Zhu
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|45.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.5
