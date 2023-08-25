Jeremy Pena vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 75 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (8.6%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 25.9% of his games this year (30 of 116), with more than one RBI 10 times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|54
|.251
|AVG
|.256
|.329
|OBP
|.302
|.385
|SLG
|.365
|20
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/22
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Manning (5-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
