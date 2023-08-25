Ezequiel Duran vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (28.2%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (12.6%).
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (41.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|46
|.311
|AVG
|.264
|.365
|OBP
|.312
|.548
|SLG
|.397
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/15
|K/BB
|50/7
|1
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
