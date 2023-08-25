The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .345 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

In 67 of 84 games this year (79.8%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (40.5%).

In 23 games this year, he has hit a home run (27.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Seager has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (48.8%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (22.6%).

He has scored in 44 games this season (52.4%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 35 .364 AVG .322 .440 OBP .378 .733 SLG .564 37 XBH 20 16 HR 8 45 RBI 32 34/27 K/BB 31/14 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings