The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

In 64.0% of his games this season (55 of 86), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (18.6%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (31.4%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.8%).

He has scored in 36 of 86 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .307 AVG .259 .378 OBP .359 .575 SLG .483 20 XBH 14 10 HR 9 32 RBI 23 48/15 K/BB 48/18 9 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings