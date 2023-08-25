The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Friday at Comerica Park.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in MLB play with 167 total home runs.

Houston's .422 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 10th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Houston has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (630 total runs).

The Astros rank ninth in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.293).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 154 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Valdez is trying to secure his 16th quality start of the year.

Valdez will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford

