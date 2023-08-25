Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 118 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .252 with 55 extra-base hits.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Garcia has had a hit in 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (52 of 123), with more than one RBI 24 times (19.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (19.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .284 AVG .220 .369 OBP .292 .608 SLG .398 33 XBH 22 21 HR 10 56 RBI 37 64/28 K/BB 79/25 3 SB 5

