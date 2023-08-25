Adolis García vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 118 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .252 with 55 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 88th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Garcia has had a hit in 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (52 of 123), with more than one RBI 24 times (19.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (19.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.369
|OBP
|.292
|.608
|SLG
|.398
|33
|XBH
|22
|21
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|37
|64/28
|K/BB
|79/25
|3
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Gray (6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.