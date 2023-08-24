The Minnesota Lynx (16-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-15) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Wings have covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx have compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Dallas has been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-5.
  • Wings games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this season.
  • Lynx games have hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.

