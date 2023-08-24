Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Twins on August 24, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 146 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.349/.463 so far this year.
- Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 117 hits with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .252/.331/.504 so far this season.
- Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a home run and two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (9-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
- Lopez has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 18th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 12th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 55 RBI (99 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .229/.310/.400 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.