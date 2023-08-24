Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 54), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has driven in a run in 20 games this year (37.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 22 .269 AVG .289 .347 OBP .372 .491 SLG .500 12 XBH 8 6 HR 4 17 RBI 16 37/13 K/BB 19/10 0 SB 0

