Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .317.

Altuve has had a hit in 40 of 57 games this season (70.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.3%).

He has homered in nine games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Altuve has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 59.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.3%.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .283 AVG .352 .401 OBP .421 .425 SLG .602 9 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 26/21 K/BB 18/13 5 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings