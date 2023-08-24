On Thursday, Corey Seager (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .343.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has gone deep in 26.5% of his games in 2023 (22 of 83), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40 games this year (48.2%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (22.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (51.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (21.7%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 34 .364 AVG .317 .440 OBP .371 .733 SLG .545 37 XBH 19 16 HR 7 45 RBI 31 34/27 K/BB 30/13 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings