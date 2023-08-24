Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Red Sox on August 24, 2023
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and Kyle Tucker are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Thursday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 133 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.372/.522 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 20
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 73 walks and 82 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a .256/.357/.430 slash line so far this season.
- Bregman has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 123 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .268/.340/.519 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI (126 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .288/.357/.484 slash line so far this year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
