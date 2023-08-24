The Houston Astros (72-56) and the Boston Red Sox (67-60) will square off on Thursday, August 24 at Minute Maid Park, with J.P. France starting for the Astros and Brayan Bello toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+105). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-4, 2.75 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 51, or 58%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Astros have a 48-30 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Red Sox have won in 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 23 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -105 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.