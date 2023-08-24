The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Alex Bregman to the plate against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 167 total home runs.

Houston ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .422.

The Astros' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Houston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (629 total runs).

The Astros rank 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

France is looking for his third straight quality start.

France will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Justin Verlander Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello

