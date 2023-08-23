On Wednesday, Yainer Diaz (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Minute Maid Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .281 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and six walks.

Diaz is batting .364 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (53 of 81), with multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (40.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.1%).

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .310 AVG .250 .324 OBP .269 .627 SLG .449 21 XBH 15 12 HR 6 27 RBI 18 26/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings