Astros vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's contest features the Houston Astros (72-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-60) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 23.
The Astros will give the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA).
Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Astros have won 51 out of the 87 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Houston has won 51 of its 87 games, or 58.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 624.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|J.P. France vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Hunter Brown vs Emerson Hancock
|August 21
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Cristian Javier vs James Paxton
|August 22
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Justin Verlander vs Tanner Houck
|August 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Sale
|August 24
|Red Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|August 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Alex Faedo
|August 28
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Sale
