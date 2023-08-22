Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Yordan Alvarez vs. the Red Sox

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 58 of 80 games this year (72.5%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.3%).

In 23.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has an RBI in 36 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 57.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .269 AVG .280 .364 OBP .399 .462 SLG .652 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 32 RBI 36 41/21 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings