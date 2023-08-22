The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and six walks while hitting .281.

Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with three homers.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (52 of 80), with at least two hits 21 times (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 32 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 of 80 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .312 AVG .250 .326 OBP .269 .638 SLG .449 21 XBH 15 12 HR 6 26 RBI 18 25/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

