Christian Walker and Marcus Semien will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games. Texas games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total in this stretch was 8.5 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (48.6%) in those games.

Texas has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 7-16 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 124 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 30-29 30-20 42-32 49-39 23-13

