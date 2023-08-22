Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take the field at Minute Maid Park against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Tuesday.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Houston and its opponent have topped the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.3.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 86 total times this season. They've finished 50-36 in those games.

Houston has gone 31-21 (winning 59.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 60%.

In the 126 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-61-2).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-29 37-26 23-19 45-36 44-41 24-14

