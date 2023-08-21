Yordan Alvarez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks while batting .275.
- Alvarez has recorded a hit in 57 of 79 games this season (72.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.5%).
- In 24.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 44.3% of his games this year (35 of 79), with two or more RBI 20 times (25.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 57.0% of his games this season (45 of 79), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.280
|.369
|OBP
|.399
|.467
|SLG
|.652
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|36
|41/21
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
