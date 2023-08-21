Robbie Grossman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Robbie Grossman (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .233 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 50 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven home a run in 22 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), with two or more runs 10 times (11.6%).
Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.232
|.309
|OBP
|.323
|.383
|SLG
|.401
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|43/17
|K/BB
|37/18
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres without surrendering a hit.
