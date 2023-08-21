Christian Walker and Marcus Semien hit the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers meet on Monday at Chase Field.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 172 total home runs.

Texas' .459 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .270 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (702 total runs).

The Rangers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.223).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Montgomery is trying to register his fifth straight quality start in this game.

Montgomery will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.