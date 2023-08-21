Nicolas Moreno de Alboran is in the US Open round of 128 versus Lorenzo Sonego. Moreno de Alboran has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Moreno de Alboran at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Moreno de Alboran's Next Match

On Tuesday, August 29 at 3:30 PM ET, Moreno de Alboran will meet Sonego in the round of 128, after beating Joris de Loore 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Moreno de Alboran currently has odds of +275 to win his next matchup against Sonego. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Moreno de Alboran? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Moreno de Alboran Stats

Moreno de Alboran defeated de Loore 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Saturday in the qualifying round.

In seven tournaments over the past 12 months, Moreno de Alboran has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 6-6.

Moreno de Alboran is 3-2 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Moreno de Alboran has played 24.3 games per match in his 12 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Moreno de Alboran has played five matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 49.2% of games.

Moreno de Alboran has won 29.7% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Moreno de Alboran has won 24.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 82.2% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.