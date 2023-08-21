Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Semien has had a hit in 92 of 124 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.1%).
- In 15.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven home a run in 53 games this season (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 71 games this year (57.3%), including 17 multi-run games (13.7%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|58
|.280
|AVG
|.273
|.349
|OBP
|.348
|.485
|SLG
|.437
|31
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|39
|35/30
|K/BB
|44/27
|8
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
