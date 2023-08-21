Jose Altuve vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .327 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 54 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.300
|AVG
|.352
|.418
|OBP
|.421
|.450
|SLG
|.602
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|22/19
|K/BB
|18/13
|5
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Paxton (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.