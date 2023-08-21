Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

James Paxton TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .327 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 of 54 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .300 AVG .352 .418 OBP .421 .450 SLG .602 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 22/19 K/BB 18/13 5 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings