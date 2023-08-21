On Monday, Chas McCormick (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

In 63.4% of his games this year (52 of 82), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this season, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 of 82 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .311 AVG .259 .390 OBP .359 .570 SLG .483 18 XBH 14 8 HR 9 27 RBI 23 40/15 K/BB 48/18 8 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings