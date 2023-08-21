Chas McCormick vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Chas McCormick (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 63.4% of his games this year (52 of 82), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this season, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 82 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.311
|AVG
|.259
|.390
|OBP
|.359
|.570
|SLG
|.483
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|40/15
|K/BB
|48/18
|8
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
