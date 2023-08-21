In the series opener on Monday, August 21, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (70-55) face off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (66-58). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Astros (-130). The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.49 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.34 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Astros and Red Sox matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.69 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 49 (57.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Astros have a 42-28 record (winning 60% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Astros have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 23-14 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +155 - 2nd

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +155 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.