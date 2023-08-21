Alex Bregman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alex Bregman (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks while batting .252.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (77 of 124), with more than one hit 33 times (26.6%).
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 51 games this season (41.1%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.261
|AVG
|.243
|.364
|OBP
|.338
|.425
|SLG
|.430
|17
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|44
|32/34
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
