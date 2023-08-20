Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers' Max Scherzer (12-4) will make his 23rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 28th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2 at Red Sox Jul. 22 6.0 6 5 5 7 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Semien Stats

Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.350/.465 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .253/.334/.504 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .286/.373/.459 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 65 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.303/.414 so far this year.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

