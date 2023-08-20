Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 132 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 91 of 122 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 34 times (27.9%).

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 122), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.7% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (45.9%), including 16 multi-run games (13.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 58 .293 AVG .260 .374 OBP .358 .504 SLG .390 29 XBH 21 11 HR 4 43 RBI 22 66/31 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings