Corey Seager vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .707 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Brewers Player Props
|Rangers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Brewers Prediction
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .344 with 33 doubles, 22 home runs and 37 walks.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 64 of 80 games this season (80.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (38.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (47.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (22.5%).
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (51.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (22.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|32
|.361
|AVG
|.321
|.437
|OBP
|.369
|.721
|SLG
|.562
|36
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|29
|34/26
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Houser (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.