The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.136 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks.

In 58.0% of his games this season (40 of 69), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (27.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.2%).

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (36.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 28 .281 AVG .284 .382 OBP .370 .368 SLG .364 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 8 13/18 K/BB 20/12 12 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings