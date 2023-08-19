Jeremy Pena vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.1%).
- In 46 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.244
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.302
|.378
|SLG
|.365
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.