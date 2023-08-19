On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

In 52.9% of his games this season (45 of 85), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.6%), including six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .195 AVG .255 .285 OBP .319 .320 SLG .441 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 42/15 K/BB 37/11 2 SB 3

