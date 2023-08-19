Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (70-53) and Seattle Mariners (67-55) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 19.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-8) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (10-5).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 49 (59%) of those contests.

Houston is 31-19 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 599 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

