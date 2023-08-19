Alex Bregman vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks while batting .249.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (75 of 122), with at least two hits 32 times (26.2%).
- In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Bregman has an RBI in 49 of 122 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 122 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.256
|AVG
|.243
|.357
|OBP
|.338
|.397
|SLG
|.430
|14
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|35
|RBI
|44
|30/33
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
