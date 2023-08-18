The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks.
  • Jankowski has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).
  • He has homered in one of 68 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Jankowski has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 28
.273 AVG .284
.379 OBP .370
.355 SLG .364
7 XBH 6
1 HR 0
18 RBI 8
13/18 K/BB 20/12
12 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.99 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put together a 1.99 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
