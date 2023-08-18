The 11 matches today in the Tennis in the Land qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 289-ranked Valeriya Strakhova matching up against No. 93 Xiyu Wang.

Tennis in the Land Info

Tournament: Tennis in the Land

Tennis in the Land Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 19

August 19 TV Channel:

Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Tennis in the Land?

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Clara Burel vs. Dalayna Hewitt Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Burel (-750) Hewitt (+425) Victoria Hu vs. Clara Tauson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Tauson (-1400) Hu (+600) Asia Muhammad vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Sorribes Tormo (-450) Muhammad (+290) Jessie Aney vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 PM ET Contreras Gomez (-155) Aney (+110) Nadia Podoroska vs. Erin Routliffe Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 PM ET Podoroska (-2500) Routliffe (+750) Magdalena Frech vs. Guillermina Naya Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:15 PM ET Frech (-10000) Naya (+1100) Martina Trevisan vs. Alana Smith Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:15 PM ET Trevisan (-1200) Smith (+550) Rylie Hanford vs. Jamie Loeb Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:15 PM ET - - Ellen Perez vs. Tamara Korpatsch Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 PM ET Korpatsch (-500) Perez (+310) Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Ganna Poznikhirenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 PM ET Sasnovich (-2000) Poznikhirenko (+675) Valeriya Strakhova vs. Xiyu Wang Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 PM ET Wang (-2500) Strakhova (+725)

