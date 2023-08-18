The Texas Rangers (72-49) host the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) to open a three-game series at Globe Life Field, with first pitch at 8:05 PM ET on Friday. The Rangers are on the back of a series victory over the Angels, and the Brewers a series loss to the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the mound, while Brandon Woodruff (2-1) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Woodruff - MIL (2-1, 1.99 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers' Heaney (9-6) will make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 4.17, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.312.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 23 starts this season.

Heaney has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff (2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.99, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .188 batting average against him.

Woodruff is looking to record his third quality start of the year.

Woodruff will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.