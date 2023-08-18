On Friday, August 18 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (72-49) host the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at Globe Life Field. Andrew Heaney will get the call for the Rangers, while Brandon Woodruff will take the mound for the Brewers.

The favored Rangers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +105. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Woodruff - MIL (2-1, 1.99 ERA)

Rangers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 79 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 44-26 record (winning 62.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 6-2 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 18 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 2nd Win AL West -149 - 1st

