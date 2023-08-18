A quarterfinal is up next for Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Winston-Salem Open, and he will face Borna Coric. Cerundolo's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex are +2000.

Cerundolo at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Cerundolo's Next Match

Cerundolo is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Coric on Thursday, August 24 at 6:30 PM ET (after defeating Omni Kumar 7-5, 6-3).

Cerundolo Stats

Cerundolo defeated No. 385-ranked Kumar 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the .

Through 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, Cerundolo has gone 14-16 and has yet to win a title.

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Cerundolo has played 21.2 games per match. He won 48.4% of them.

Cerundolo, over the past 12 months, has won 67.3% of his service games and 21% of his return games.

