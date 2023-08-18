Jose Altuve vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.574 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 155 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .320 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Altuve has recorded a hit in 35 of 51 games this season (68.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.279
|AVG
|.352
|.417
|OBP
|.421
|.453
|SLG
|.602
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|18/19
|K/BB
|18/13
|4
|SB
|8
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.04 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
